TMC Mahila Morcha protests against "oppression" of Manipuri women

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Mahila Morcha held a protest in front of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) House in Kolkata to protest against the alleged oppression of women in Manipur during the violence in the state. West Bengal Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja who was present at the protest site questioned the Centre for "not looking at the oppression of women in Manipur."

"Manipuri dance inspired Rabindranath Tagore. Manipur was the base of his artistic inspiration. Chitrangada is based on a princess from Manipur. UNESCO has given respect to Shantiniketan by awarding it a place in the Tangible Cultural Heritage list. It is a reason to celebrate. A feather in Bengal's cap is also a mark of respect to the country. Bengal's great poet has brought glory to the country. Then why are you neglecting Manipur? Why are you not looking at the oppression of women in Manipur?" the Bengal Minister asked. Shashi Panja also praised the natural beauty of Manipur and lauded the contribution of women to its economy. "Manipur's natural beauty is phenomenal. Women play a vital role in the state's economy," she said.

Speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, Shashi Panja said, "The centre is making a big hue and cry about women's reservation in Parliament." Earlier in August, members of the Trinamool Mahila Congress took to the streets of Siliguri and staged a protest over alleged atrocities against women in Manipur. The TMC women’s wing took out the protest dressed in clothes similar to those worn by women in Manipur.

The violence in Manipur between the two tribal groups erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. Violence has gripped the entire state since May and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. The Opposition has been continuously targeting the state and Central governments over the issue, and the matter also took centre stage during the monsoon session of the Parliament. (ANI)

