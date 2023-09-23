Biden will travel to Michigan Tuesday to speak about UAW strike - source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2023 02:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 02:09 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the United Auto Workers' union strike against Detroit automakers, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line in their fight for higher wages.
