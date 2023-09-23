Left Menu

Peru pipeline workers unearth ancient children's cemetery

Peruvian workers unearthed eight bundles of funeral belongings believed to be around 1,000 years old while installing a gas pipeline in capital Lima, archaeologists said on Friday, saying the site likely marked a children's cemetery.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 23-09-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 02:19 IST
Peru pipeline workers unearth ancient children's cemetery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peruvian workers unearthed eight bundles of funeral belongings believed to be around 1,000 years old while installing a gas pipeline in capital Lima, archaeologists said on Friday, saying the site likely marked a children's cemetery. The finding in northern Lima's Carabayllo district suggests the site may have been a cemetery for children who died from severe anemia resulting from a climate event that would have hit local agriculture, according to early analysis.

"Nutritional stress might have caused the children's mortality rate, explaining why we found more burials of infants in these cemeteries," said Jesus Bahamonde Schreiber, archaeologist for gas company Calidda. Six of the bundles - found around 100 meters (300 ft) from a previous discovery of 28 graves - belonged to children and two to adults, he added.

Schreiber said they are believed to be between 1,100 and 800 years old, which would link them to the pre-Inca Ychma and Chancay cultures that developed in what is now northern Peru and along its central coastline. Best known for the picturesque mountain-top royal Inca retreat of Machu Picchu, which draws millions of tourists every year, Peru was home to various pre-Hispanic cultures that thrived in the centuries before the Inca empire rose to power.

Some 400 huacas - ancient tombs or monuments - and other archeological ruins can be found in residential neighborhoods of metropolitan Lima.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023