Compressed biogas project to come up in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:20 IST
Compressed biogas project to come up in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
The Punjab government will set up a compressed biogas (CBG) project worth Rs 140 crore in Hoshiarpur, New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said on Sunday.

The project, which will come up at village Baroti in Hoshiarpur, will have a total capacity of over 20 tonnes of CBG per day and it is likely to be operational by December 2023, Arora said in a statement.

Around 40 acres of land have been earmarked for the CBG plant and it will consume 49,350 metric tonnes of agricultural residue, industrial and municipal waste annually.

It will also produce 91 MT of bio-manure per day as a byproduct.

The project will also help in creating employment opportunities for 200 persons directly or indirectly, he added.

