Armenia says 1,050 people have entered the country from Nagorno-Karabakh
The Armenian government said late on Sunday that a total of 1,050 people had crossed into the country from Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.
"As of 22:00 (1800 GMT), 1050 people entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh," the government said in a statement.
Reuters eyewitnesses at the border said Nagorno-Karabakh residents with access to a car and fuel were leaving the region in large numbers.
