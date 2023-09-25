Armenia says 1,050 people have entered the country from Nagorno-Karabakh

The Armenian government said late on Sunday that a total of 1,050 people had crossed into the country from Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.

"As of 22:00 (1800 GMT), 1050 people entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh," the government said in a statement.

Reuters eyewitnesses at the border said Nagorno-Karabakh residents with access to a car and fuel were leaving the region in large numbers.

