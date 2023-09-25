Left Menu

Sterling hits fresh multi-month lows on dollar and euro

Sterling, on Monday, dropped as much as 0.25% to $1.2213 its lowest since March 2023, though later steadied to trade flat on the day at $1.2242. It is on track for a monthly loss of 3.4%, its most since September last year when it was battered by a strong dollar and then Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic policies.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:29 IST
Sterling hits fresh multi-month lows on dollar and euro
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound dipped to its lowest in six months against the dollar and its weakest in four months against the euro on Monday, as jitters across asset classes hurt the currency already bruised by markets' reevaluation of the Bank of England's rate outlook.

The BOE kept rates on hold last week - the first meeting at which it had done so since December 2021 - on the back of signs economic growth is slowing. Market pricing prior to that meeting had reflected expectations that a further 25 basis point rate hike was all but certain for 2023, if not at that specific meeting, but, on Monday, expectations for a further rate hike this year were roughly 40%.

That underscored a reversal of the trend earlier this year when the pound had been boosted by expectations that the Bank of England would keep raising rates longer than the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. Sterling, on Monday, dropped as much as 0.25% to $1.2213 its lowest since March 2023, though later steadied to trade flat on the day at $1.2242.

It is on track for a monthly loss of 3.4%, its most since September last year when it was battered by a strong dollar and then Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic policies. The euro on Monday briefly touched 87.03 pence, its highest since May, and was last flat a touch below that level.

"What we’re seeing today is the Chinese real estate worries bleeding into the European session, weighing on equity markets and then on the euro and sterling," said Nick Rees, FX market analyst at Monex Europe. "That builds on what happened last week with the Bank of England," said Rees, "Markets are now thinking about what the Bank is seeing in the economy."

Global shares fell on Monday, partly on the back of embattled developer China Evergrande saying it was unable to issue new debt due to an ongoing investigation into its main domestic subsidiary. British business activity data released on Friday, the day after the BOE's decision showed companies endured a much tougher September than feared, with the purchasers managing index dropping to its lowest since the pandemic lockdown of January 2021.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023