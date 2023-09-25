Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says Azeri victory in Karabakh a chance for regional stability

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, visiting the Azeri exclave of Nakhchivan, said on Monday Azerbaijan's victory in last week's offensive in the Karabakh region opened a window of opportunity for normalisation in the region.

Speaking alongside his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev after a foundation-laying ceremony for a gas pipeline from Nackchivan to Turkey's Igdir province, Erdogan said he hoped Armenia would take "sincere steps" to grab this opportunity for stability and peace in the region.

He added Azerbaijan's success in the Karabakh operation was a source of pride for Turkey, and congratulated the Azeri army for showing "sensitivity" to civilians in the region.

