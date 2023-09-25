TN hopes to save Kuruvai paddy crop using Cauvery water being released, says minister

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it hopes to save the standing Kuruvai paddy crop in the state using the Cauvery water being released from Karnataka. Amidst protests in the neighbouring state, the Congress government there is expected to release 5,000 cusecs water per day till September 27 as per the Supreme Court's directive to comply with the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Counter protests began in Tamil Nadu with the farmers demanding the release of Cauvery water to sustain agricultural activities. ''We hope to save the Kuruvai (short duration) crop, as we are getting Cauvery water,'' State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said when reporters sought his reaction to the release of water by Karnataka. Water was being released as per the directive of the Supreme Court, he said, and added that ''honouring the Supreme Court's verdict is ''political ethics''. It's upto them (Karnataka) to accept or not.'' Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the ruling DMK for the death of a farmer, M K Rajkumar of Thirukuvalai, who was allegedly dejected that his standing paddy crop withered from lack of water. ''Rajkumar had raised paddy in about 15 acres but the crop withered due to lack of water. As a result, the farmer had to destroy the wilted crop. Beset with misery on how he would repay the agriculture loan, he swooned and died,'' Palaniswami said in a statement and expressed condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends. The AIADMK leader called upon the state government to provide a solatium of Rs 35,000 per acre to farmers who have suffered crop loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)