PM Modi to address G20 University Connect Finale programme on Sept 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the G20 University Connect Finale programme on September 26, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the G20 University Connect Finale programme at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on September 26, 2023. PM Modi will address the G20 University Connect Finale programme at 4 pm.

The G20 Jan Bhagidari movement saw a record participation of more than five crore youth from different schools, higher education institutions and skill development institutes from across the country, the Prime Minister's Office stated. "The G20 University Connect initiative was undertaken with the aim to build an understanding of India's G20 Presidency among India's youth and enhance their participation in the different G20 events. The programme engaged over 1 lakh students from universities across India. Initially planned for 75 universities to commemorate India's 75 years of independence, the initiative eventually expanded its reach to 101 universities across India," PMO said.

Several programmes were held across the country under the G-20 University Connect initiative. They witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions. Further. what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience.

The G20 University Connect Finale will be attended at the event venue by about 3000 students, faculty members, and Vice Chancellors of the participating Universities. In addition, students from across the country will also be joining the event Live. (ANI)

(ANI)

