Govt's policy is to open new doors for girls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament's new building has heralded a new future for the country, asserting that it is his government's policy to open new doors for girls.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela after distribution of appointment letters to over 51,000 new employees in different government departments through a virtual event, Modi also emphasised on growing use of technology in governance.

The use of technology in government schemes has stopped corruption and reduced complexities, and boosted credibility and comfort, he told the new employees.

He asked them to work with the motto of ''citizens-first'' and deploying technology to improve governance, citing its use in direct benefit transfers to beneficiaries of various schemes, booking of train tickets and digital locker among other fields.

The prime minister said his government works with a new mindset based on constant monitoring, mission mode implementation and mass participation in government schemes with an aim of 100 per cent saturation and paving the way to accomplish monumental goals.

This is a time of historic decisions and achievements for the country, he said, while stressing that the women's reservation bill, passed by Parliament recently, will give a big boost to the country's 50 per cent population.

The issue, which was pending for 30 years, has been passed by record votes in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he said, noting that many of these new employees were not even born when the idea was first mooted.

The dreams of new India are big, he said, noting that girls are present in sectors ranging from space to sports and are being commissioned into the armed forces as well. He added the presence of women in any sector has always led to positive changes in every sector. Asserting that the country will become the third-largest economy in the world in the next few years, Modi said government employees will have a lot to contribute in the process.

Projects across the country are being constantly monitored, Modi said, giving the example of Pragati meetings chaired by him. Speaking about the GDP growth and the jump in production and exports, he said unprecedented investment in modern infrastructure is being made and fields like renewable energy, organic farming, defence and tourism are showing a new vibrancy. Our 'Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan' is showing results in areas ranging from mobile phones to aircraft carriers, from corona vaccine to fighter jets, he added.

