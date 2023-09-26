Left Menu

Himachal Governor visits border areas of Kinnaur, lauds forces

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday lauded the Indian armed forces for their unwavering commitment towards the nation.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:18 IST
Himachal Governor Meets ITBP . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday lauded the Indian armed forces for their unwavering commitment towards the nation. SP Shukla also thanked the forces for making his visit to Kinnaur a "memorable one".

On his visit to the border areas, the Himachal Pradesh governor met the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Jawans at Lepcha. Appreciating the valour and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces in the adverse topographical conditions he said, "enthusiasm of the jawans is unmatchable, it is impossible for the enemy to escape from their hawk eye."

"The enthusiasm, courage and dedication of the Indian soldiers towards Mother India at the Lepcha post on India's border with Tibet is unmatched. It is impossible for the enemy to escape from their watchful eyes. For me, it was a great honour to come to the last military post. I express my gratitude to the military authorities for making my visit memorable... Jai Hind", he posted on X. The Governor also visited the villages of Himachal and interacted with locals, under the Vibrant Village scheme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

