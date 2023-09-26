Lord Parshuram statue to be installed in Arunachal: Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Parshuram Kund pilgrim centre in Arunachal Pradesh is being renovated by the Ministry of Culture and a tall statue of Lord Parshuram will be installed there in an attempt to develop it as a major Hindu pilgrimage centre. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informing about the development said that the government is also making major investments in infrastructure development of the pilgrim centre.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, the Parshuram Kund pilgrim centre is being renovated by the Ministry of Culture. To develop it as a major Hindu pilgrimage centre, Govt is making major investments in infrastructure development. Vipra Foundation has taken up the responsibility to establish a tall statue of Lord Parshuram there," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inaugurated the revamped Tezu airport in Lohit district adding that it is a "historic day" for Arunachal Pradesh.

After inaugurating the revamped Tezu airport, Scindia said, "Today is a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh. An airport with a Rs 170 crore capital investment and a 40,000 square foot area has been inaugurated," Scindia said. He further said that this happened because of the commitment and determination of Prime Minister Modi. "The North-East region had only nine airports; today there are 17 airports. This connectivity will bring strategic importance and prosperity. An airport is a medium for bringing economic activity to the region," he added.

The upgraded airport includes two aprons designed for ATR 72 type aircraft, a runway extended to 1500m x 30m, a traveller-friendly terminal, and a Fire Station cum Air Traffic Control Tower with a wide 75m runway strip. (ANI)

