Heartening that Cauvery Water Control Committee rejected Tamil Nadu's request: Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI): It is heartening that the Cauvery Water Control Committee (CWRC) has rejected Tamil Nadu's request to release 12,500 cusecs of water daily and authorities of our state have argued competently, said Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday. Shivakumar's response came after the Cauvery Water Control Committee's recommendation to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily against the 12,500 cusecs demand made by Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar praised state officials who managed to convince the committee about the drought situation in the state and also thanked the committee for understanding the situation of the state. "Someone used to say that the people of Kanakapur use Mekedatu Dam water. We will convince both the Cauvery water committees about the Mekedatu project. There is hope again with the Supreme Court's verdict, so I appeal to our MPs and Union Ministers to put pressure on the Centre," said Sivakumar.

Talking about the second Bengaluru Band scheduled for September 29 Sivakumar said, "The people of the state have expressed their anger through a peaceful protest. The court will not allow another bandh, so there is no chance for a bandh on September 29." He said, "Time will give the answer" to the question of whether Mekedaatu project will be done during your administration.

To the question that there was an attack under the leadership of the Jayanagar MLA, "We will take ruthless action against those who damage public property. I will not do this, the court will do it. I have also given notice before the bandh. I would like to thank all those who fought non-partisanly on the Cauvery issue. Let all the people of the state pray for rain," he said. Today Cauvery Water Control Committee meeting held in Delhi has recommended that 3 thousand cusecs of water should be released to Tamil Nadu by September 15. (ANI)

