34-year-old Indian worker dies at Singapore construction site

A 34-year-old Indian national died in an accident at a construction site here, officials said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on Sunday in Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1, when a steel stand that was supporting a cable drum gave way, the Ministry of Manpower said on Tuesday.

A cable drum is a round, cylindrical object used to carry wound-up wires and cables, reported The Straits Times.

The worker was taken to the Changi General Hospital, where he died of injuries, the officials said, adding that he was employed by Alliance E&C.

Hong Hock Global, a construction and roadworks company occupying the site, has been ordered to stop all cable-laying work there.

''As a general safety measure, the cable drum and its supporting structure must be stable and secured during cabling works,'' the ministry said, adding that it is investigating the accident.

There have been at least 19 work-related deaths in Singapore so far in 2023.

In comparison, there were a total of 30 workplace fatalities in 2020, 37 in 2021 and 46 in 2022.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the maximum fine for breaches of certain workplace safety and health laws that could result in death or serious injury will be raised from SGD20,000 to SGD50,000 to further improve deterrence.

