Kuwait's KIPIC successfully exported its first shipment of advanced diesel - KPC on X

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:42 IST
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has successfully exported its first shipment of advanced diesel, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday on social media platform X.
"This milestone marks the largest export to Europe in Kuwait's history," KPC said on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
