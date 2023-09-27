President Droupadi Murmu attends India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 in MP's Indore

President Droupadi Murmu attended the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 organised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "According to an assessment over 50 percent of our population would be living in urban areas by the year 2047 and that the total contribution of cities to GDP would be over 80 percent by that time. We have to make a roadmap for the future and move forward on it - keeping in mind the growing aspirations and needs of the cities and their residents."

An important issue which is part of every discussion on sustainable development at every level is climate change. In this context, the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework, which was launched for India's 100 smart cities, is an example of how cities can address climate change at the national level. Emphasis is being laid on green buildings and renewable energy for energy efficiency in cities, but there is a need to work on a more comprehensive level in these areas, the President said. She added, "We have to achieve our objectives by moving towards Sustainable Development Goals. The goal of SDG 11 is to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. This goal underlines the importance of holistic and inclusive development of cities."

The President further said, "The management of cities has an important role in pursuing the priority of sustainable development. Therefore, we should learn from the best practices and business models of the world's best-managed cities and also share our successful efforts with other countries." Collaboration at local and global level is essential for overall and sustainable development, she added.

"We have to develop safe, clean, healthy neighbourhoods across the country. People must become responsible and understand their duty towards their city and residents," the President said. She also highlighted that to prevent diseases like dengue and malaria in cities, proactive participation of people and cooperation of concerned departments is essential.

The President stressed on the need for health services, educational institutions and basic facilities like cities in rural areas too. She said that it would reduce the pressure on the cities' infrastructure and improve the living condition of the rural people. Earlier, Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received the President at Indore airport and welcomed her in the city.

"Heartily welcomed the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Indore Airport. Your presence in the city is a matter of pride for us," CM Chouhan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). (ANI)

