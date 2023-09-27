"Congress-run Rajasthan government most corrupt": Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday took on the Congress-run Rajasthan government, accusing it of corruption among others, in mid-day meals and mining. The senior BJP functionary alleged that the Ashok Gehlot Government is the "most corrupt government" in the state.

"The present Ashok Gehlot government is the most corrupt government of the democratic Rajasthan. Not only in mid-day meals, but the corruption happened in mining and others...," the Jodhpur MP told ANI. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress government while addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Jaipur.

After the state police found 1kg of gold in the basement of an office in Jaipur earlier this year, the senior BJP functionary said," This would have happened for the first time in history that gold was found in the cupboard of Yojana Bhawan. After the central agencies started working, more than 16 kgs of gold were found..." He also slammed CM Gehlot for crying foul whenever central agencies initiate proceedings against "corruption".

"Whenever there are proceedings held against the corrupt, CM starts saying that the central agencies are being misused" He also hits out at the Rajasthan government by referring to recently sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's claim of a "red diary".

"Everyone was together in this game of corruption, but now when the action has started, the minister has been left alone. My sympathies are with him." The Congress government has not yet responded to these allegations.

Rajasthan is one of five states, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram, which are scheduled to poll for their assemblies later this year. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second with 73 seats in the 200-member house.

The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of independents and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). (ANI)

