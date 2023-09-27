Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open after previous session's mauling

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as easing Treasury yields boosted megacaps, while investors awaited developments on a U.S. funding bill and inflation data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.93 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,682.81. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.10 points, or 0.21%, at 4,282.63, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.75 points, or 0.40%, to 13,115.36 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

