US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open after previous session's mauling
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as easing Treasury yields boosted megacaps, while investors awaited developments on a U.S. funding bill and inflation data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.93 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,682.81. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.10 points, or 0.21%, at 4,282.63, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.75 points, or 0.40%, to 13,115.36 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany signs U.S.-led space norms pact Artemis Accords
WRAPUP 1-U.S. auto workers target Detroit Three plants for historic strike
WRAPUP 2-U.S. auto workers target Detroit Three plants for historic strike
WRAPUP 4-U.S. auto workers launch first simultaneous strike at Detroit Three
WRAPUP 3-U.S. auto workers target Detroit Three plants for historic strike