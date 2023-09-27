Assam: Dima Hasao, once militancy-torn district, now transforming into a tourism hotspot

Dima Hasao, once a militancy-torn district in Assam, is now transforming into a tourism hotspot. Locals said that there is now a peaceful environment in the region. Samuel Changsan, Executive Member of the Health Department of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, told ANI that earlier the entire district had suffered from militancy problems, but the Centre has taken measures to bring peace to the district.

"In the last 9 years, the entire district has seen lots of changes. Many initiatives have been taken by the district autonomous council to promote tourism, and we are working on it. The district autonomous council has also adopted a separate tourism policy. We have prepared a tourist circuit," Samuel Changsan said. The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) of Dima Hasao district and the Assam government are now working together to develop the tourism sector of the hill district as well as infrastructure development.

The Dima Hasao district is the home of many historical places, including Maibong, Umrangso, Jatinga, Mahur, and Haflong. The district autonomous council observed World Tourism Day at Haflong - the district headquarters, on Wednesday to promote the tourism sector of the district.

The Dima Hasao district is known for its natural beauty, surrounded by hills and terrain. Many hotels, lodges, and homestay homes have been established in the district in recent times. Manjit Naiding, Executive Member of the Tourism Department of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, said that many development works have been done in the tourism sector, and the district autonomous council has also been developing tourist destinations and locations.

In 2022, a natural disaster badly affected the hill district, and many important roads and establishments were destroyed in the disaster. But the district autonomous council is now working to reconstruct the destruction. Zed Nunisa, advisor to the tourism department of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, said that in 2021, the district had received 1.50 lakh tourist footfall, but it decreased last year because of natural destruction.

"But this year, tourists, both domestic and foreign, are coming. We have developed several tourist locations in the district," Zed Nunisa said. The local residents of Fiangpui village in Dima Hasao district said that the entire district suffered from militancy problems for decades, and the situation has changed.

"In the last 9 years, lots of development work has been done in Dima Hasao district. The district autonomous council and government have done many works to promote tourism in the district," Chongkima Thianglai, a resident of Fiangpui village, said. (ANI)

