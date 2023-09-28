Left Menu

Iraq's Kirkuk reports around 50 cases of food poisoning -state media

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 28-09-2023 03:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 03:01 IST
Around 50 people came down with food poisoning at a party in the Iraqi town of Hawija west of the oil city of Kirkuk, state media reported on Wednesday night, adding that the situation was under control.

Some local media organizations said the incident took place at a wedding celebration and said at least 20 people had been taken to hospital for treatment.

 

