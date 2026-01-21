Left Menu

Macron's Aviators Spark 'Top Gun' Debate in Davos

French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of aviator sunglasses at the World Economic Forum in Davos has stirred social media debate. While some praise his 'Top Gun' look, critics speculate about his health. The glasses, from iVision Tech, saw stock interest surge following the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:05 IST
Macron's Aviators Spark 'Top Gun' Debate in Davos

In Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron's aviator sunglasses at the World Economic Forum sparked a 'Top Gun' social media debate. His choice, as he criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, drew a mix of admiration and critique online.

Macron's team cited a burst blood vessel as the reason for the indoor eyewear. Memes comparing him to a 'Top Gun' character surfaced, with Trump himself commenting mockingly during his Davos address.

The glasses, by Italian eyewear company iVision Tech, led to a stock surge following the high-profile exposure. Macron reportedly insisted on personally paying for the French-made model, illustrating a commitment to national products.

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026