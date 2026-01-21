Macron's Aviators Spark 'Top Gun' Debate in Davos
French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of aviator sunglasses at the World Economic Forum in Davos has stirred social media debate. While some praise his 'Top Gun' look, critics speculate about his health. The glasses, from iVision Tech, saw stock interest surge following the event.
In Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron's aviator sunglasses at the World Economic Forum sparked a 'Top Gun' social media debate. His choice, as he criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, drew a mix of admiration and critique online.
Macron's team cited a burst blood vessel as the reason for the indoor eyewear. Memes comparing him to a 'Top Gun' character surfaced, with Trump himself commenting mockingly during his Davos address.
The glasses, by Italian eyewear company iVision Tech, led to a stock surge following the high-profile exposure. Macron reportedly insisted on personally paying for the French-made model, illustrating a commitment to national products.
ALSO READ
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?