Macron's Aviators Spark 'Top Gun' Debate in Davos

In Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron's aviator sunglasses at the World Economic Forum sparked a 'Top Gun' social media debate. His choice, as he criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, drew a mix of admiration and critique online.

Macron's team cited a burst blood vessel as the reason for the indoor eyewear. Memes comparing him to a 'Top Gun' character surfaced, with Trump himself commenting mockingly during his Davos address.

The glasses, by Italian eyewear company iVision Tech, led to a stock surge following the high-profile exposure. Macron reportedly insisted on personally paying for the French-made model, illustrating a commitment to national products.