Govt thinking to eliminate minimum students enrollment condition: Himachal CM Sukhu 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said State government is contemplating to eliminate a condition of having a minimum of 100 students in government middle schools of the State for the recruitment of drawing teachers and physical education teachers. CM Sukhu said that current Congress government in the state is thinking about prioritizing interests of youth and a decision in this regard will be taken accordingly.

"Government middle schools were required to maintain a minimum enrollment of 100 students to appoint drawing teachers and physical education teachers. However, the present government is now dedicated to prioritizing the youth's interests and ensuring that every student receives a comprehensive education," CM Sukhu said. Earlier the previous BJP Government in State had imposed the condition of enrollment of minimum 100 students for appointment of these teachers in the Government Middle Schools on November 19, 2018, statement said.

CM Sukhu said that the Education Department has been directed to swiftly begin the process of eliminating the same. "This proposed change is aimed at expanding educational opportunities and strengthening the teaching workforce throughout the state," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)