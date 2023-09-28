BKTC chairman Ajendra meets FM Sitharaman, seeks cooperation in infrastructural development works of temples

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Ajendra Ajay on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and sought Finance Minister's cooperation in the work of beautification and infrastructural development of temples through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In a meeting with Finance Minister, BKTC chairman said that reconstruction work is being done rapidly in Kedarnath and Badrinath.

"Today, during the meeting with the Union Minister at the Finance Ministry in North Block, Ajendra said that reconstruction work is being done rapidly in Kedarnath and Badrinath under the master plan under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami," an official statement said. "He informed the Minister that BKTC is working for the development of temples of historical and mythological importance under its jurisdiction," an official statement added.

BKTC Chairman Ajendra also invited Finance Minister to visit Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham. "In this sequence, the work of expansion and beautification of Omkareshwar Temple located in Ukhimath, the winter worship place of Lord Kedarnath, has been started. Plans for the development of Triyuginarayan, famous as the marriage venue of Lord Shiva and Parvati, and Shri Tunganath, the highest Shiva temple in the world, are also being prepared soon. He also invited the Finance Minister to visit Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham, which she accepted," an official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)