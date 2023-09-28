Left Menu

Amit Shah remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 09:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary on Thursday. "Lata Didi dedicated her entire life to enriching the Indian musical tradition by giving it new heights on the world stage," Amit Shah posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"The simplicity and humility with which she remained connected to the roots of Indians even after reaching the pinnacle of music, is a special example for the countrymen. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Didi on her birth anniversary," he said in a post. Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13.

In a career spanning over seven decades, she recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She is known as the 'Queen of Melody' and 'India's Nightingale'.

Bharat Ratan awardee Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 years on February 6, 2022. She had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, starting from her first break in the 1948 film, 'Majboor', with the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora', with lyrics by Nazim Panipati.

The impact India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar left on the world of music can be neither forgotten, nor replaced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

