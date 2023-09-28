More than 19,000 cops deployed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival

More than 19,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to thwart any untoward incident during processions to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on the last day of the 10-day festival on Thursday, according to officials.

In Pune, more than 7,000 police personnel, officers and home guards are deployed for the idol immersion processions, they said.

The processions on 'Anant Chaturdashi', the last day of the festival, continue for several hours as people flock the roads to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh.

Citizens have been asked to avoid entering the sea during immersion and seek help from trained personnel. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also appealed to people to stay away from dark or secluded areas during immersion.

The BMC has posted 1,337 lifeguards, including 1,035 at 69 natural water bodies and 302 at around 200 artificial ponds, and arranged 53 motorboats at natural water bodies, an official said on Wednesday.

Various Muslim organisations and religious leaders have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions on Friday instead of Thursday in view of Anant Chaturdashi on an appeal made by the police.

In Mumbai, police personnel to be on security duty include 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 assistant commissioners of police, 25 deputy commissioners of police, eight additional commissioners of police and other senior officers, an official said.

In addition, 35 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of the Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and home guards will remain present at important locations here, he said.

Thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches in the metropolis.

All the processions in Mumbai will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the official said, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure law and order is maintained.

Separate control rooms have been set up to monitor the immersion processions, the official added.

A total of 10,000 civic employees have also been deployed in Mumbai and 250 control rooms, including 72 at natural water bodies and 178 at artificial ponds, have been set up to monitor the immersion of Ganesh idols.

The BMC has also placed 468 steel plates at various sea-fronts so that vehicles carrying idols do not get stuck in the sand. Besides, 46 German rafts are being arranged for immersion of huge idols in the sea.

A total of 242 inspection towers have been set up at natural water bodies and artificial points, apart from the deployment of fire-fighting vehicles and trained manpower at the immersion spots.

Also, 96 ambulances will remain parked at the immersion spots, an official said.

Earlier this week, BMC said 68 welcome posts have been established at various locations at the immersion sites. Besides, 75 first-aid centres and 61 mobile clinics are also kept ready.

Around 1,083 flood lights and 27 searchlights have been installed for effective illumination at the immersion points in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

Changing rooms and 150 ''Nirmalya Kalash'' have also been put up at various spots, the BMC said.

In Pune, besides the deployment of police personnel, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, QRTs and dog squads are also stationed at various places.

There are 3,865 Ganesh mandals in Pune, while 6,14,257 idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in the city households.

