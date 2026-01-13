Chancellor Merz Reinforces Indo-German Tech Partnership at Bosch Campus

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to the Bosch campus in Bengaluru on Tuesday underscored the robust economic and technological collaborations between India and Germany. The visit highlighted advancements in mobility, manufacturing, and innovation, as stated by the company representatives.

Merz's arrival during his two-day official visit to India was marked by a showcase of regional innovations at Bosch's Adugodi headquarters. Hosted by Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, the delegation explored pioneering technologies driving sustainable and zero-emission mobility.

The delegation's tour included Bosch's H2ICE demonstrator truck and the AIShield security platform. Bosch's role in the Indo-German growth narrative reflects its century-long investments and focus on talent development, vital for India's industrial and technological progress, the release noted.

