Chancellor Merz Reinforces Indo-German Tech Partnership at Bosch Campus

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Bosch campus in Bengaluru, highlighting the strong economic and technological ties between India and Germany. The visit focused on innovations and sustainable mobility solutions, reinforcing the long-standing partnership and Bosch's contribution to India's industrial and technological growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to the Bosch campus in Bengaluru on Tuesday underscored the robust economic and technological collaborations between India and Germany. The visit highlighted advancements in mobility, manufacturing, and innovation, as stated by the company representatives.

Merz's arrival during his two-day official visit to India was marked by a showcase of regional innovations at Bosch's Adugodi headquarters. Hosted by Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, the delegation explored pioneering technologies driving sustainable and zero-emission mobility.

The delegation's tour included Bosch's H2ICE demonstrator truck and the AIShield security platform. Bosch's role in the Indo-German growth narrative reflects its century-long investments and focus on talent development, vital for India's industrial and technological progress, the release noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

