Left Menu

Energy, miners drag UK's FTSE 100 lower

The UK's FTSE 100 fell in early trading on Monday as heavyweight energy stocks eased tracking declining crude prices and lower copper prices pulled mining stocks lower, while the focus slowly shifted to the United States' jobs data. By 0803 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.1%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:43 IST
Energy, miners drag UK's FTSE 100 lower
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's FTSE 100 fell in early trading on Monday as heavyweight energy stocks eased tracking declining crude prices and lower copper prices pulled mining stocks lower, while the focus slowly shifted to the United States' jobs data.

By 0803 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.1%. The oil and gas sector fell 1.8% as crude oil prices fell amid persistent pressure from the OPEC+ decision and uncertainty over global fuel demand growth.

Industrial metal miners slipped 2.1% as copper prices fell on a stronger dollar. The market will eye a bunch of U.S. employment data this week, with an October JOLTS number and November ADP National Employment report due during the week leading up to the more comprehensive November non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Rolls-Royce gained 1.7% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the engineering company's stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023