Left Menu

Manipur: Weapons, war-like stores recovered by security forces in Churachandpur

Based on input received from sources about the presence of weapons cache and war-like stores in the general area of D Haolenjang village, Assam Rifles launched a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Churachandpur Police on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 09:02 IST
Manipur: Weapons, war-like stores recovered by security forces in Churachandpur
Weapons recovered by security forces in Manipur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles in a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Churachandpur Police recovered weapons and war-like stores at the outskirts of D Haolenjang village in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, said a statement issued by Assam Rifles. Based on input received from sources about the presence of weapons cache and war-like stores in the general area of D Haolenjang village, Assam Rifles launched a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Churachandpur Police on Tuesday.

A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out which led to the recovery of three locally made single barrel guns, one local made pistol, two 9mm ammunition, two country-made long-range heavy mortar, one tear gas gun, one tear smoke shell, fake currency amounting to Rs 1,200 and war-like stores, stated the release. The recovered weapons and war-like stores were handed over to Churachandpur Police for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023