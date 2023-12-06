Coal India arm to use popular Japanese technique to increase forest cover in Chhattisgarh

Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) will use a popular Japanese technique in its operational areas ''to increase the forest cover in the coal belt of Chhattisgarh'', an official statement said on Wednesday. The plantation using the Miyawaki technique will be carried out over a period of two years in which about 20,000 saplings will be planted. ''The company will use the popular Japanese technique in SECL's Gevra Area, to develop Miyawaki forest in two hectares as a pilot project. The project will be implemented in partnership with Chhattisgarh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (CGRVVN) at an estimated cost of about Rs 4 crore,'' the coal ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The Miyawaki method of plantation was pioneered in the 70s by Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology Akira Miyawaki. This technique of plantation involves planting native trees, shrubs and groundcover plants within every square metre. This method is ideal for small parcels of land and creates a dense canopy layer of tall trees. The species chosen for Miyawaki plantation is typically of plants that do not require a lot of maintenance and can survive harsh weather and water-scarce conditions and grow rapidly in existing conditions yielding thick pockets of green cover.

