Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:11 IST
Saudi Arabia sees non-oil GDP growth at 5.9% in 2023 - finance ministry

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday total revenues would reach 1.193 trillion riyals ($318.08 billion) in 2023, with oil revenues expected to stand at 752 billion riyals.

Total expenditure was forecast at 1.275 trillion riyals this year, the kingdom's finance ministry said, adding non-oil GDP growth was set to be 5.9%. ($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

