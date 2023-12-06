Saudi Arabia sees non-oil GDP growth at 5.9% in 2023 - finance ministry
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:11 IST
Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday total revenues would reach 1.193 trillion riyals ($318.08 billion) in 2023, with oil revenues expected to stand at 752 billion riyals.
Total expenditure was forecast at 1.275 trillion riyals this year, the kingdom's finance ministry said, adding non-oil GDP growth was set to be 5.9%. ($1 = 3.7506 riyals)
Also Read: Murder accused facing Interpol Red Notice brought back from Saudi Arabia
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement