NABARD to organise handicraft fair from Dec 21-26 in Jaipur

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will organise a handicraft fair from December 21 to 26, for effective marketing of rural artisans' products.

The all India handicraft fair will be held at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur.

The fair will enable rural artisans, weavers, self-help groups and other entrepreneurs from across the country to understand the demands of urban customers and for effective marketing of their products, Rajiv Siwach, Chief General Manager, NABARD Rajasthan said.

He informed that around 150 rural artisans from across the country, from Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to Manipur, will participate in the fair.

The special attraction of the fair will be the exhibition and sale of GI certified products from many states.

''Customers will get a glimpse of the culture of many states and will be able to purchase exclusive products of textiles, handicrafts, food products, lifestyle products, etc. of these states,'' he said.

Along with this, cultural programs will also be organized every day.

NABARD, an apex development bank owned by the government of India, promotes sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)