Left Menu

NABARD to organise handicraft fair from Dec 21-26 in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:03 IST
NABARD to organise handicraft fair from Dec 21-26 in Jaipur
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will organise a handicraft fair from December 21 to 26, for effective marketing of rural artisans' products.

The all India handicraft fair will be held at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur.

The fair will enable rural artisans, weavers, self-help groups and other entrepreneurs from across the country to understand the demands of urban customers and for effective marketing of their products, Rajiv Siwach, Chief General Manager, NABARD Rajasthan said.

He informed that around 150 rural artisans from across the country, from Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to Manipur, will participate in the fair.

The special attraction of the fair will be the exhibition and sale of GI certified products from many states.

''Customers will get a glimpse of the culture of many states and will be able to purchase exclusive products of textiles, handicrafts, food products, lifestyle products, etc. of these states,'' he said.

Along with this, cultural programs will also be organized every day.

NABARD, an apex development bank owned by the government of India, promotes sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023