Guarantee of a 'Viksit Bharat' is Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Jairam Thakur

Former chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that the guarantee of a 'Viksit Bharat' is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is already moving ahead with the roadmap of 2047. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was addressing a program organized under 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in his Assembly constituency.

"The guarantee of a developed India is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is already moving ahead with the development roadmap of 2047. His resolve is that when the country celebrates its 100th year of independence, India should be the most powerful and self-reliant," Thakur said. PM Modi launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas last month.

The Prime Minister also flagged off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. Each day, the vans will make two halts in prominent places, facilitating health camps, Aadhar enrollment, and other essential services.

The Yatra is meant for the districts with significant tribal populations initially and by January 25, next year, it will cover all districts across the country. During his address, Thakur said that the general public is getting direct benefits from the public welfare schemes launched by the Central Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM Modi officially launched the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Jharkhand on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15. I am happy that wherever this Yatra is reaching today, there is a lot of curiosity and enthusiasm among the local people to get information about these schemes of the Central government," he said. Designed as a multifaceted approach towards development, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to extend the advantages of government schemes to all segments of society, showcasing a concerted effort towards inclusive development.

Ground activities will include various Jan Bhagidari events, such as interactions with beneficiaries, celebrations of Gram Panchayat achievements, on-the-spot quiz competitions, and health camps. The overarching goal of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to raise awareness and facilitate the delivery of welfare scheme benefits, spanning sanitation, financial services, electricity, housing, and more. Highlighted schemes include Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and PM Awas Yojana, among others. (ANI)

