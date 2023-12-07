Delhi Minister Atishi directs Jal Board to address sewer overflow grievance within 48 hours of receiving complaint

Delhi Education and PWD Minister Atishi directed Delhi Jal Board CEO to address all grievances received by residents of three areas namely Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension and Ashok Vihar Phase 3 area regarding sewer overflow within 48 hours. She directed all officials concerned to conduct daily ground visits, create checklists for sewer maintenance, and install machines in every block of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase-3 to immediately clean all sewer lines.

In a letter dated December 7 Delhi Minister Atishi said, "I personally undertook a surprise inspection of the area. I visited several locations in the area and was shocked to see the deplorable condition of the sewer network in the area. I have been informed by the residents that the entire area has been facing severe sewer overflow and water contamination issues for a long time. The sewer lines have not been cleaned for months, leading to sewage water overflowing onto the streets." She further stated that she was also informed by the local residents that despite giving several complaints to the concerned DJB officials about sewer overflow issue, no remedial measures were taken by the officials.

"As a result of negligence of officials, people have been forced to live in unhygienic conditions. This is totally unacceptable. One of the primary responsibilities of the DJB is to maintain its sewer line. If it is unable to do so then strict action needs to be taken against those responsible for it. Why should people suffer due to the apathy of the officials?" the letter stated. She further directed the Delhi Jal Board to give directions to all ACE(M) to maintain a schedule for regular cleaning, desilting and maintaining of sewer lines maintained by DJB.

"All grievance received by the people should be addressed within 48 hours. Take strong action against officers responsible for cleaning of sewer lines of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti NagarExtension, Ashok Vihar Phase 3 areas," the letter stated. (ANI)

