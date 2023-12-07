Tripura: Centre allocates Rs 717 crore for key development projects

In a significant move towards fostering development in Tripura, the central government has approved a substantial fund of Rs 717 crore for the implementation of five pivotal people-oriented projects. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this decision marks a crucial step in enhancing the quality of life for the people of Tripura.

The Ministry of DoNER has approved Rs 717 crore for the implementation of five people-oriented projects. Saha said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Double Engine Government is continuously striving to improve the quality of life of the people of Tripura. To move in this direction, the DoNER ministry has sanctioned Rs 717 crore for 5 projects."

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Tripura, Chief Minister Saha acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the DoNER Ministry in propelling the state towards development. Among the projects sanctioned by the DoNER ministry are Rs 202 crores for the establishment of a Dental College in Agartala, Rs 192 crores for the establishment of a 200-bedded Mother and Child Health Wing in Agartala Government Medical College & GB Pant Hospital, Rs 121 crores for a Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts at Bishramganj under Sepahijala district, Rs 80 Crores for a Solar Micro Grid in remote tribal areas, and Rs 122 crores for 3 Rural roads of 30 KMs length.

This allocation by the central government will play a very helpful role for the people of the state to advance the development work. The construction of the Dental College and new beds in Agartala Government Medical College and GB Hospital can be a breakthrough in the field of medical services. CM Saha who is also serving as the health minister of the state is very sincere in bringing radical changes to the medical services of the state. (ANI)

