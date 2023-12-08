Left Menu

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appointed AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:02 IST
AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly
AIMIM leader Akbar Uddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appointed AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly on Friday. The Floor Leader of AIMIM and Chandrayangutta MLA would be the Pro-tem Speaker for the first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Telangana hereby appoints Sri Akbar Uddin Owaisi being a Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to perform the duties of the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly till a Speaker is elected under Article 178 of the Constitution of India and also to be the person before whom the elected Members of the Assembly shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation as required under Article 188 of the Constitution of India," the notification about the appointment read. The Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in and a Speaker is elected.

All the newly elected MLAs would be sworn in before the election for the post of Speaker. Congress emerged as the single largest party in the just-concluded Telangana elections by bagging 64 out of 119 seats and putting an end to the BRS's 10-year reign.

Congress' state unit chief Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023