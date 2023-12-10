CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Sunday. The Chief Minister took letters from the people gathered at the temple premises and gave necessary direction to officials for the speedy disposal of public grievances.

Earlier on December 4, CM Yogi Adityanath instructed the administration and police officials to address the issues of people with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention and ensure satisfactory solutions. CM Yogi said, "The government will ensure effective solutions to every problem faced by the people and that negligence on the part of officials to resolve them will not be tolerated."

The Chief Minister met about 300 people at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the premises of Gorakhnath Temple on December 4. He heard their problems one by one while at the same time referring their prayer letters to the concerned authorities with clear instructions to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of all their issues.

CM Yogi also assured people no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure. He also directed officials to take strict legal action against people involved in encroaching on people's land and properties and exploiting the weak. Furthermore, CM Yogi assured people seeking financial help for treatment that the government would meet their treatment costs fully and handed over their applications to the concerned officials.

He directed the officials to prepare an estimate of their treatment costs and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that the required funds could be released. He also directed officials to ensure transparent and impartial disposal of matters related to revenue and police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)