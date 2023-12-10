Maharashtra: Two coaches of goods train derail near Kasara
Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara in Maharashtra's Thane district, said an Indian Railways statement on Sunday.
ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara in Maharashtra's Thane district, said an Indian Railways statement on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART were ordered and moved to the accident site, added the statement.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold in Europe
Manual drilling likely in last stretch to rescue 41 trapped workers in Indian tunnel
US official tells AP an Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean
An Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean, US official tells AP
Jaishankar pitches for international relations with Indian characteristics