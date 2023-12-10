Maharashtra: Two coaches of goods train derail near Kasara

Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara in Maharashtra's Thane district, said an Indian Railways statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART were ordered and moved to the accident site, added the statement.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)