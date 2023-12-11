Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates EY technology hub in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the Ernst and Young (EY) new technology hub in Bhubaneswar. Ernst and Young (EY) is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction, and consulting services. Its new hub in Bhubaneswar is its 15th city of presence in India. It showcases the firm's commitment to the state's growing economic prowess and business landscape.

Inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "Over the years, resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres. It is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a New Odisha adopting new ideas, innovation, and entrepreneurship. All these factors have become the cornerstones of our state's journey towards growth and development." "Odisha is embracing the digital era and fostering an environment ripe for ground-breaking advancements. Odisha's growth trajectory is fuelled by a robust ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new-age businesses. EY's expertise in these areas will undoubtedly add immense value to our endeavours. Opening of the EY Technology Centre marks yet another watershed moment, signifying the fast-changing IT, strategy and consulting ecosystem in the State," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments and calling EY Technology Centre the anchor organization in the ESDM and Semiconductor space in Odisha, Electronics and IT Department Minister, Tusharkanti Behera said that under the leadership of CM Patnaik, Bhubaneswar has become a hotspot for IT, ESDM and Consulting companies. With the seeding of the Technology Centre of EY has ushered in more opportunities for the State's youth and driven the economy upwards. Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha said, "The establishment of EY's office in Bhubaneswar not only signifies their confidence in our state's potential but also highlights Odisha's position as an attractive destination for investment and growth. EY's Technology Hub in Bhubaneswar will further bolster the IT ecosystem in the state and create jobs for the youth of Odisha."

"The expansion of our network of technology centres is integral to supporting the growing needs of our clients as they accelerate their business transformation journey. We are excited about the opportunities to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to the state's growth story. Our teams will utilize their capabilities throughout," said Gaurav Taneja, Partner and National Director - Government and Public Sector. "Bhubaneswar offers the perfect synergy as a key talent hub in the country and this Centre will provide opportunities to do impactful work for clients not just in India but across the world," added Harish Agarwal, the Managing Partner-East.

The new Technology Hub will leverage EY's purpose of building a better working world. The insights and quality services that EY has been providing shall help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies the world over. With 15,000 sq ft State-of-the-Art infrastructure at O-Hub, the expanded presence of EY in Bhubaneswar will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent from the technical educational ecosystem in Odisha.

EY India will now operate across 15 cities including Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, NCR (New Delhi+ Gurgaon + Noida), and Pune. It is pertinent to mention that, the Electronics and IT Department, Government of Odisha is making significant efforts to continuously attract major investments into the state in IT/ITES and ESDM sector. As a result, recently major IT/ITES/ESDM and global MNCs like IBM, PWC, Deloitte, Concetrix, Happiest Minds, Infosys BPM, Synopsys and Accenture have set up their Global Development and outsourcing Centres in the State.

As Bhubaneswar continues to thrive as a hotspot for IT services and consulting companies, EY Technology Centre shall contribute immensely to the creation of employment opportunities for the youths and act as a catalyst for the overall growth of the IT Industry and economy of the state. (ANI)

