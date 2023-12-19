Effort to restart Iran nuclear deal ‘at a standstill’ Security Council hears
UN News | Updated: 19-12-2023 03:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 03:20 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia launches 23 drones, cruise missiles overnight on Ukraine - Ukraine's Air Force
Deputy Russian army corps commander is killed in Ukraine
Deputy commander of Russia's 14th Army Corps killed in Ukraine - regional governor
White House says it is nearly out of money to help Ukraine fight war with Russia
Death toll in Russian strike on eastern town rises to three, Ukraine says