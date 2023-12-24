Left Menu

Odisha: 5T Chairman VK Pandian reviews construction work of Odia University in Puri

Odia University, a dream project of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is located near the famous Vana Vidyalaya at Satyabadi. The beautiful and serene campus of the university has successfully used the Odia alphabet in its design and architecture.

24-12-2023
Biju Janata Dal leader and Chairman of (5T) Transformational Initiatives Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian on Sunday visited the Satyabadi area and reviewed the progress of the first phase construction work at Odia University in Puri district . "As per the direction of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, the Chairman of (5T) Transformational Initiatives and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Satyabadi and reviewed the progress of the first phase construction work of Odia University. The first phase of work is being carried out over an area of 10.35 acres of land," posted the Office of the Chief Minister Odisha on X.

Pandian inspected all the blocks, including progress on landscaping works and internal road works. The chairman of 5T also appreciated the progress of the architecture and construction work and instructed the authority to complete it by January 15, 2024.

Odia University, a dream project of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is located near the famous Vana Vidyalaya at Satyabadi. The beautiful and serene campus of the university has successfully used the Odia alphabet in its design and architecture. The Odia University will be a centre of excellence for research and development in the Odia language.

The campus will be inaugurated by the chief minister in January 2024, Pandian informed. (ANI)

