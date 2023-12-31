Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to lay foundation stone of Bhubaneswar Metro project on Jan 1

CM Patnaik announced the project on Odisha Diwas on April 1, 2023, for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government.

31-12-2023
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited Bhubaneswar Metro project on January 1, 2024. CM Patnaik announced the project on Odisha Diwas on April 1, 2023, for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government.

Patnaik, who reviewed the project earlier, approved the 'detailed project report' (DPR) and said that it is going to be a major landmark project for Odisha. "Reviewed the status of Phase-1 of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project which is going to be taken up under our 5T initiative. It is going to be a major landmark project for Odisha and with this, Bhubaneswar will join the select cities in the country with a metro rail system," the CM posted on X earlier.

"This project will further strengthen the public transport in the city and spur economic growth. Bhubaneswar has been recognised for various urban projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. I am sure this mega project will make Bhubaneswar a top liveable city in the country," he added. Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation signed a contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project - Phase-I from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia in Cuttack.

A total of Rs 6255 crore will be spent on the project which is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in Odisha. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayer Sulochana Das said that tomorrow will be a historic day for Odisha. (ANI)

