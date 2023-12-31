Uttarakhand: People perform year's last Aarti at Ganga Ghat in Rishikesh

As the new year fervour has set in, people performed the year's last 'Aarti' at Ganga Ghat in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Visuals showed people gathered at the Ghat participating in the grand 'Aarti'. Some foreigners were also seen grooving with enthusiasm as the priests were performing the rituals and the crowd was doing 'Aarti' with fervour.

"The dream of the crores of Hindus is going to be fulfilled this year as we are set to witness the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony. This is going to be a moment of delight for every Indian. It will be an incredible day. This year has taught us so many things. On the occasion of the new year, everyone should pledge to take steps for environment conservation," said Swami Chidanand Muni, Priest while speaking to ANI. Meanwhile, a grand 'Aarti' was performed at the Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Priests were seen playing instruments as the devotees were engrossed in prayers with folded hands. The country is grooving with enthusiasm as the New Year celebrations have set in. (ANI)

