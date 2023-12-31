Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 131 fresh COVID-19 cases; people infected with JN.1 variant remains 10

According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 80,23,576 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 131 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday, the health department said. However, the number of patients infected with the JN.1 variant remains at 10.

According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 80,23,576 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent. Out of 8,76,33,748 laboratory samples, 81,72,836 have tested positive (9.33 per cent) for COVID-19 until today.

Since January 1, 2023, 137 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. 70.80 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals over 60 years of age; 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 16 per cent did not have any comorbidities. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the capital recorded 10 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with no instances of the new variant detected so far.

Minister Bhardwaj stated, "There is such a pattern that after the increase in Corona cases in South India, the cases also increase in North India." According to the latest health report, 599 tests were conducted in Delhi, with 10 samples testing positive, he said.

Minister Bhardwaj reassured the public by noting that currently, only six COVID-19-positive patients are admitted to hospitals in Delhi, and the majority of cases are mild. He urged citizens not to panic but emphasised the importance of taking precautions.

Earlier on Saturday, a total of 172 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra, as per the data shared by the Public Health Department. As per the data, the state recorded a total of 10 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 on Saturday, with the highest number of infections reported from Thane Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

