Left Menu

Maharashtra Police tightens security on New Year's Eve in Thane

In the wake of New Year celebrations, Maharashtra Police has tightened security in Thane.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:02 IST
Maharashtra Police tightens security on New Year's Eve in Thane
Maharashtra Police tightens security (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of New Year celebrations, Maharashtra Police has tightened security in Thane. Vehicles are being checked by the police as a security measure.

Meanwhile, Nagpur traffic police welcomed motorists with flowers on New Year's Eve, appealing to citizens to follow traffic rules. Nagpur traffic police also launched anti-drunken and driving action against drunk drivers in various squares of the city. While the Delhi Police conducted a flag march in Connaught Place on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

Additional DCP New Delhi District, Ravikant Kumar said, "Heavy police force has been deployed in the crowded areas of Connaught Place. The force has been briefed on handling the situation. To avoid mishappening, the force has been deployed in the inner and the outer circle, vehicles are being checked, and we are using an alcometer too." Meanwhile, a large number of tourists flocked to different places in the country to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm along with their family members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024