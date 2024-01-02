Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:31 IST
India's coal output rises nearly 11 pc in Dec to 92.87 MT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's coal production increased by 10.75 per cent to 92.87 million tonne in December 2023 as compared to the year-ago period, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The country's coal output was 83.86 MT in December 2022.

''The coal sector has witnessed an unprecedented upswing, with production, dispatch and stock levels soaring to remarkable heights,'' the statement from the coal ministry said.

The production of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) rose 8.27 per cent to 71.86 MT last month as compared to 66.37 MT in December 2022.

According to the statement, the cumulative coal production of India during April-December 2023 increased to 684.31 MT from 608.34 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal dispatch in December increased by 8.36 per cent to 86.23 MT from 79.58 MT in December 2022.

The coal ministry further said it reaffirms its commitment to maintain consistent coal production and dispatch, ensuring an uninterrupted supply for a reliable and resilient energy sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

