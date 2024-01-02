Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police to create Training Directorate for training personnel

The police chief said that the Training Directorate will be strengthened by giving administrative and financial powers. Abhinav Kumar was speaking after reviewing the work of the training section with senior police officers at the police headquarters here.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar on Tuesday said that, like the Traffic Directorate, it was decided to create a Training Directorate for the training of personnel. The police chief said that the Training Directorate will be strengthened by giving administrative and financial powers.

Abhinav Kumar was speaking after reviewing the work of the training section with senior police officers at the police headquarters here. He said that instructions have also been given to the concerned police officers to immediately make a training policy.

The DGP said that role-based training will be conducted as per the post. For this, instructions have been given that police training should be linked to HRMS (Human Resource Management System) so that a proper action plan can be prepared for future training. He said that instructions have been given to prepare master trainers for intensive training in subjects like modern challenges like cybercrime, forensic science, and drone technology.

He said that he has also given instructions to the officers to ensure that units like STF, DITAC, SCRB, and SDRF are used better as training institutions. (ANI)

