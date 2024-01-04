MP: Youth stabbed to death following dispute during Prabhat Pheri ride in Indore

A youth was stabbed to death following a dispute during 'Prabhat Pheri', a traditional ride, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday morning, a police official said. Prabhat Pheri is an old-age traditional religious ride that was taken out from Ranjeet Hanuman temple situated in the city at around 4 am on Thursday. The youth who died was identified as Shubham Raghuvanshi. After the incident, a group of Bajrang Dal workers met Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) Makrand Deuskar and demanded action against the accused.

"A youth, identified as Shubham Raghuvanshi had gone to participate in the Prabhat Pheri ride this morning and during which he had a dispute with some youth. Following the dispute, the youth was stabbed to death. A case has been registered into the matter and ten police teams have been deployed to nab the accused," said Makrand Deuskar, CP, Indore. Besides, information about the residence of the accused has been sought from the Municipal Corporation and if it is found to be illegal, action will be taken to demolish it, he added. (ANI)

