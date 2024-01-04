Left Menu

REC, Bank of Baroda join hands to finance power, infrastructure, logistics projs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:18 IST
REC, Bank of Baroda join hands to finance power, infrastructure, logistics projs
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC Ltd has inked an initial pact with Bank of Baroda to jointly offer loans for power, infrastructure and logistics projects in India over the next three years.

By pooling resources and expertise, both entities endeavour to champion initiatives that will invigorate economic development and enhance accessibility to essential services nationwide, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, REC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda to facilitate joint sanctions of loans to fund power, infrastructure and logistics projects in the country over the next three years.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairperson and Managing Director of REC, and Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda, along with Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda.

''By harnessing synergies between REC's expertise in the power sector and Bank of Baroda's financial prowess, we aim to catalyse transformative projects that will positively impact communities and drive socio-economic progress,'' Dewangan said in the statement.

''With the Indian economy on a strong growth path, we will see a rise in capital expenditure and private investment and an increasing need for collaborative and innovative financing structures,'' Chand said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024