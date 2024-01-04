REC, Bank of Baroda join hands to finance power, infrastructure, logistics projs
- Country:
- India
State-owned REC Ltd has inked an initial pact with Bank of Baroda to jointly offer loans for power, infrastructure and logistics projects in India over the next three years.
By pooling resources and expertise, both entities endeavour to champion initiatives that will invigorate economic development and enhance accessibility to essential services nationwide, a power ministry statement said.
According to the statement, REC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda to facilitate joint sanctions of loans to fund power, infrastructure and logistics projects in the country over the next three years.
The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairperson and Managing Director of REC, and Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda, along with Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda.
''By harnessing synergies between REC's expertise in the power sector and Bank of Baroda's financial prowess, we aim to catalyse transformative projects that will positively impact communities and drive socio-economic progress,'' Dewangan said in the statement.
''With the Indian economy on a strong growth path, we will see a rise in capital expenditure and private investment and an increasing need for collaborative and innovative financing structures,'' Chand said in the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain alleged conman Chandrasekhar from issuing statements about her to media
"Chandrayaan brings more laurels": Jaishankar congratulates ISRO for Leif Erikson Lunar Prize
Immediately restrain Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any statements: Jacqueline to Delhi court
National Sports Awards 2023: Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna for Satwiksairaj-Chirag, Md Shami to get Arjuna Awards
ISRO bags Icelandic prize for Chandryaan-3