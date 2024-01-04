Left Menu

RECPDCL inks initial pact with Gujarat govt for smart metering projects worth Rs 2,094 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:02 IST
REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC, has inked an initial pact with the Gujarat government for implementing smart metering projects worth Rs 2,094.28 crore.

The project is to be implemented in Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL) under the first phase of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

PGVCL comes under Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

According to a statement, an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by GUVNL MD Jai Prakash Shivahare and RECPDCL CEO Rajesh Kumar Gupta in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The MoU was signed ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

The Gujarat government is set to facilitate RECPDCL in obtaining necessary permissions and clearances for their upcoming projects in the state.

As per the statement, the MoU outlines a time-bound framework to streamline the establishment of RECPDCL's projects in Gujarat.

