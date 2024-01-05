NIIFL appoints Sanjiv Aggarwal as new CEO

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) on Friday appointed Sanjiv Aggarwal as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Aggarwal's appointment will be effective from February. He will succeed Rajiv Dhar, who has been serving as the interim CEO and MD since May 2023, according to a statement on Friday. NIIFL is a collaborative investment platform for international and domestic investors anchored by the Centre and effectively acts as a sovereign wealth fund. Aggarwal has experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors. He will join from Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, where he became its partner in 2010. Before joining Actis, he worked with Citigroup and ANZ Investment Bank in the energy and infrastructure sectors, the statement said. NIIFL manages around USD 5 billion of equity capital commitments across its four funds -- master fund, fund of funds, the strategic opportunities fund, and the India-Japan fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)